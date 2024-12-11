Race Against Time: Rescuers Work to Save Boy in Rajasthan Borewell

In a desperate rescue operation unfolding in Rajasthan's Dausa, efforts are intensifying to save a 5-year-old boy who fell into a 150-foot borewell. District Collector Devendra Kumar assured the public that a fresh machine had been mobilized after the initial equipment malfunctioned, vowing the operation will not cease until the boy is safely retrieved.

The incident occurred when the boy accidentally fell while playing near the borewell, prompting an immediate response from local authorities. Rescue official Yogesh Kumar detailed that a 35-meter tunnel had already been dug as part of efforts to reach the child. However, additional digging of approximately 46 to 48 meters is necessary to ensure his safe extraction.

The scene saw intensified activity with the arrival of an XCMG 180 piling rig on Tuesday, designed to create a 150-foot tunnel to facilitate the rescue. District administration officials have confirmed the child remains in stable condition at a depth of roughly 150 feet, receiving continuous oxygen supply under careful medical supervision. Meanwhile, support teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and Civil Defence have joined the operation to expedite the rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)