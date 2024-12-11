Mizoram's Solar Surge: Thousands Opt for Free Rooftop Energy

More than 2,900 households in Mizoram have applied for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, according to a state minister's announcement on Wednesday.

During a press conference, state Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana revealed that 2,990 households have registered for the scheme as of December 5, and 554 applications have been approved still now. The state government has installed 54 units with a combined capacity of 0.19 MW.

Launched in February, the PM-SGMBY aims to equip 1 crore homes nationwide with rooftop solar panels by 2027. The initiative seeks to facilitate free electricity and foster sustainable energy practices, supported by substantial federal and state subsidies.

