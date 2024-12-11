Left Menu

Mizoram's Solar Surge: Thousands Opt for Free Rooftop Energy

In Mizoram, 2,990 households have applied for rooftop solar plants under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, a government initiative launched to provide free electricity via solar energy. Significant central and state subsidies enhance accessibility, with 554 applications approved so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 11-12-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 21:11 IST
More than 2,900 households in Mizoram have applied for rooftop solar installations under the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, according to a state minister's announcement on Wednesday.

During a press conference, state Power and Electricity Minister F Rodingliana revealed that 2,990 households have registered for the scheme as of December 5, and 554 applications have been approved still now. The state government has installed 54 units with a combined capacity of 0.19 MW.

Launched in February, the PM-SGMBY aims to equip 1 crore homes nationwide with rooftop solar panels by 2027. The initiative seeks to facilitate free electricity and foster sustainable energy practices, supported by substantial federal and state subsidies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

