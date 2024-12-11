Left Menu

Chouhan Champions Agricultural Diversification for Economic Growth

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan emphasized agriculture's crucial role in India's economy, advocating for diversified farming practices to enhance farmers' income. He highlighted the importance of technology and innovation at the International Gita Festival and stressed efforts in research for India’s agricultural advancement during his visit to NDRI, Karnal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:13 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:13 IST
agriculture
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reinforced agriculture as a cornerstone of India's burgeoning economy, citing its pivotal role in the nation's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Advocating for crop diversification, he underlined the significance of integrating animal husbandry, beekeeping, and fisheries to boost farmers' incomes.

During the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, Chouhan engaged with scientists, farmers, and entrepreneurs at the National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal, Haryana. Emphasizing the Prime Minister's aim to double farmers' incomes, he praised the institute's advancements in dairy technology and encouraged further research and innovation.

After visiting various agricultural initiatives, Chouhan lauded the efforts of rural entrepreneurs and stressed the need for quality germplasm to enhance dairy production, pivotal for the sector's contribution to national GDP. He also advocated for policies supporting women's empowerment in agriculture and local governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

