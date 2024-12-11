Chouhan Champions Agricultural Diversification for Economic Growth

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reinforced agriculture as a cornerstone of India's burgeoning economy, citing its pivotal role in the nation's journey towards becoming the world's third-largest economy. Advocating for crop diversification, he underlined the significance of integrating animal husbandry, beekeeping, and fisheries to boost farmers' incomes.

During the International Gita Festival in Kurukshetra, Chouhan engaged with scientists, farmers, and entrepreneurs at the National Dairy Research Institute in Karnal, Haryana. Emphasizing the Prime Minister's aim to double farmers' incomes, he praised the institute's advancements in dairy technology and encouraged further research and innovation.

After visiting various agricultural initiatives, Chouhan lauded the efforts of rural entrepreneurs and stressed the need for quality germplasm to enhance dairy production, pivotal for the sector's contribution to national GDP. He also advocated for policies supporting women's empowerment in agriculture and local governance.

