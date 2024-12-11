Explosive Device Neutralized on Key Kashmir Road, Army Averts Major Tragedy

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district averted a potential tragedy when they successfully detected and neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed the recovery and destruction of the explosive device, highlighting the ongoing threats in the region.

In a statement on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps praised the efforts of their forces alongside the @JmuKmrPolice for their swift action in detecting the IED at Langate, Kupwara. This joint operation prevented a significant terror incident, underscoring the army's commitment to maintaining peace in Kashmir.

The incident follows the tragic death of a soldier on Monday during a mine blast in J-K's Poonch district. Havaldar V. Subbaiah Varikunta, part of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles, was patrolling in Thandar Tekri when the explosion occurred. The soldier was honored posthumously by the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and fellow ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)