Explosive Device Neutralized on Key Kashmir Road, Army Averts Major Tragedy

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir successfully neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road, averting a significant terror threat. Despite this success, the region mourns the loss of a soldier killed in a separate mine blast earlier this week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:15 IST
IED found on Baramulla-Handwara road. (Photo/ X@ChinarcorpsIA)). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district averted a potential tragedy when they successfully detected and neutralized an improvised explosive device (IED) on the Baramulla-Handwara road on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed the recovery and destruction of the explosive device, highlighting the ongoing threats in the region.

In a statement on X, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps praised the efforts of their forces alongside the @JmuKmrPolice for their swift action in detecting the IED at Langate, Kupwara. This joint operation prevented a significant terror incident, underscoring the army's commitment to maintaining peace in Kashmir.

The incident follows the tragic death of a soldier on Monday during a mine blast in J-K's Poonch district. Havaldar V. Subbaiah Varikunta, part of the 25 Rashtriya Rifles, was patrolling in Thandar Tekri when the explosion occurred. The soldier was honored posthumously by the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps and fellow ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

