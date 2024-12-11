Left Menu

Desperate Escape: A Bangladeshi Teen's Journey for Safety

A 17-year-old girl from Panchagarh, Bangladesh, sought refuge in India after her family, ISKCON devotees, were threatened by fundamentalists. Arrested by West Bengal Police, concerns rise about the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh and the desperate measures families take. ISKCON leaders seek governmental intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2024 22:30 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 22:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 17-year-old girl from Bangladesh was apprehended by West Bengal Police when she crossed into India after facing threats in her home country. The teenager, an ISKCON devotee, claimed her family was targeted by fundamentalists, prompting her to seek refuge with relatives in West Bengal.

The Chopra police, in collaboration with the BSF, are investigating the circumstances that led to her crossing the border. Authorities have contacted the girl's relatives in India's Jalpaiguri district as part of their inquiry to understand who facilitated her passage.

Her family's plight draws attention to ongoing tensions in Bangladesh, especially after the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das. ISKCON leaders have appealed to India's government for humanitarian assistance, highlighting the challenges faced by minority communities in seeking safety across borders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

