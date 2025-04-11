Left Menu

Sudanese Refugee Surge: Desperation on the Rise

More than a thousand Sudanese refugees have sought refuge in Europe in early 2025 due to ongoing conflict and reduced aid in their region. Despite some returning home, millions are still displaced, facing diminishing refugee services. The situation intensifies, with many risking dangerous migrations.

In early 2025, over a thousand Sudanese refugees attempted to reach Europe, according to the United Nations refugee agency, spotlighting increasing desperation exacerbated by dwindling aid in their region.

The ongoing conflict between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces has displaced about 12 million people, generating what U.N. officials describe as the world's most critical aid crisis. While a few have returned to Khartoum, countless others remain in neighboring countries like Egypt and Chad, where the reduction of refugee services, including U.S. aid cuts, compounds their plight.

United Nations spokesperson Olga Sarrado reported a 38% rise in Sudanese arrivals in Europe early this year; over 937 others were intercepted at sea and sent back to Libya, reflecting a dangerous increase in such journeys compared to last year. As aid diminishes and conflict persists, experts fear a further rise in desperate migration attempts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

