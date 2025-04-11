Left Menu

Shimla's Cool Comeback: A Perfect Refuge from the Summer Heat

Recent rainfall and hail in Himachal Pradesh have created pleasant weather, attracting tourists to Shimla as an escape from the heat in northern plains. Visitors from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh praise the refreshing air and scenic beauty, boosting local tourism during this ideal sightseeing season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-04-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 11-04-2025 14:45 IST
Shimla's Cool Comeback: A Perfect Refuge from the Summer Heat
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent drop in temperatures across Himachal Pradesh, due to rainfall and hail, has transformed the weather into a pleasant retreat, attracting a surge of tourists to the hills, particularly Shimla. With northern India's plains grappling with early summer heat, travelers from regions like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are flocking to Himachal's cooler atmosphere.

Sandeep, a tourist from Haryana, expressed his enthusiasm for the weather. "The climate has become very pleasant post-rain, making our trip incredibly enjoyable. We've escaped the heat of Haryana, and the pure, refreshing air here is delightful."

Similarly, Ramapati Dwivedi from Banaras hailed Shimla's delightful weather, noting its perfect conditions for outdoor activities. Light drizzle and occasional hail enhance the hill station's charm, making it a favored choice for tourists like him escaping their hot hometowns. Tourism in Shimla is expected to rise as more visitors seek refuge in its cool, crisp climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Canal

U.S. and Panama Strengthen Ties Amid Concerns Over Chinese Influence on Cana...

 Global
2
House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

House Votes to Limit Nationwide Injunctions: A Challenge to Judicial Power

 Global
3
Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

Prime Minister Luxon Champions Global Free Trade Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 Global
4
Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

Trump’s Shower Revolution: A Return to Water Pressure Freedom

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI can make medical footwear stylish and socially acceptable

Industry 4.0 accelerates sustainable inventory practices; gaps remain

AI-driven water management offers lifeline to resource-constrained settings

Blockchain set to transform academic credentials, but global adoption remains slow

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025