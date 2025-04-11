Shimla's Cool Comeback: A Perfect Refuge from the Summer Heat
Recent rainfall and hail in Himachal Pradesh have created pleasant weather, attracting tourists to Shimla as an escape from the heat in northern plains. Visitors from Haryana and Uttar Pradesh praise the refreshing air and scenic beauty, boosting local tourism during this ideal sightseeing season.
The recent drop in temperatures across Himachal Pradesh, due to rainfall and hail, has transformed the weather into a pleasant retreat, attracting a surge of tourists to the hills, particularly Shimla. With northern India's plains grappling with early summer heat, travelers from regions like Haryana and Uttar Pradesh are flocking to Himachal's cooler atmosphere.
Sandeep, a tourist from Haryana, expressed his enthusiasm for the weather. "The climate has become very pleasant post-rain, making our trip incredibly enjoyable. We've escaped the heat of Haryana, and the pure, refreshing air here is delightful."
Similarly, Ramapati Dwivedi from Banaras hailed Shimla's delightful weather, noting its perfect conditions for outdoor activities. Light drizzle and occasional hail enhance the hill station's charm, making it a favored choice for tourists like him escaping their hot hometowns. Tourism in Shimla is expected to rise as more visitors seek refuge in its cool, crisp climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
