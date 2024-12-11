Left Menu

Tripura Tourism Fest Paves Way for Global Recognition

Tripura's potential as a tourist destination gets a boost at the Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 in Jampui Hills. Tourism Minister emphasizes development and employment benefits, with plans for infrastructure and homestays. Cultural events highlight the state's heritage, aiming for global tourism engagement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-12-2024 23:00 IST | Created: 11-12-2024 23:00 IST
Tripura Tourism Fest Paves Way for Global Recognition
Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tripura's tourism sector is poised for growth, thanks to its stunning natural beauty and cultural diversity. This was highlighted by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury at the third Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 held in Jampui Hills, North Tripura, on Wednesday. Organised for the first time by the state tourism department, the festival aims to elevate Tripura's tourism on a global scale. The first two events took place at Narikelkunja and Neermahal.

Addressing attendees at the event, Minister Chowdhury reiterated the government's resolve to enhance infrastructure at key tourist sites. These efforts are designed to attract international visitors and boost local employment opportunities. Initiatives such as developing homestay facilities at popular tourist spots are part of the strategy to improve visitor experiences and support community livelihoods.

Minister Chowdhury stated, "Our collective ambition is to propel Tripura's tourism sector forward, as its advancement is linked with job creation, livelihood enhancement, and economic development." Special attention is being focused on the Jampui Hills, the state's only hill station, with plans to maximize its natural beauty. The minister expressed confidence in Jampui Hills becoming a prime tourist spot.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma expressed her appreciation to the tourism department for hosting the event in Jampui Hills, noting the importance of the area's picturesque landscapes in tourism expansion. The festive atmosphere was enriched by cultural performances, featuring music and traditional dances like the Cheraw and Hojagiri, highlighting Tripura's vibrant cultural heritage. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024