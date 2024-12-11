Tripura Tourism Fest Paves Way for Global Recognition

Tripura's tourism sector is poised for growth, thanks to its stunning natural beauty and cultural diversity. This was highlighted by Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury at the third Tripura Tourism Promo Fest-2024 held in Jampui Hills, North Tripura, on Wednesday. Organised for the first time by the state tourism department, the festival aims to elevate Tripura's tourism on a global scale. The first two events took place at Narikelkunja and Neermahal.

Addressing attendees at the event, Minister Chowdhury reiterated the government's resolve to enhance infrastructure at key tourist sites. These efforts are designed to attract international visitors and boost local employment opportunities. Initiatives such as developing homestay facilities at popular tourist spots are part of the strategy to improve visitor experiences and support community livelihoods.

Minister Chowdhury stated, "Our collective ambition is to propel Tripura's tourism sector forward, as its advancement is linked with job creation, livelihood enhancement, and economic development." Special attention is being focused on the Jampui Hills, the state's only hill station, with plans to maximize its natural beauty. The minister expressed confidence in Jampui Hills becoming a prime tourist spot.

Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma expressed her appreciation to the tourism department for hosting the event in Jampui Hills, noting the importance of the area's picturesque landscapes in tourism expansion. The festive atmosphere was enriched by cultural performances, featuring music and traditional dances like the Cheraw and Hojagiri, highlighting Tripura's vibrant cultural heritage. (ANI)

