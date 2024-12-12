Left Menu

ReNew's Private Buyout: A Bold Move in Renewable Energy Sector

Major investors in ReNew Energy Global propose a buyout, valuing the clean power firm at $2.82 billion. The move offers shareholders an 11.5% premium over NASDAQ's closing price, potentially lowering compliance costs and leveraging new funding opportunities. The deal, if approved, would see Japan's JERA exit its stake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 09:20 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 09:20 IST
ReNew's Private Buyout: A Bold Move in Renewable Energy Sector
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Major investors in ReNew Energy Global have put forward a proposal to take the clean power company private, SEC filings reveal. The deal values the firm at $2.82 billion, with Masdar, Canada Pension Plan, and others leading the offer.

The proposed purchase price of $7.07 per share provides an 11.5% premium over ReNew's closing rate on NASDAQ, marking a strategic move by the consortium, which controls 64% of the company's voting rights.

If accepted, this buyout could result in a reduced regulatory burden as ReNew steps away from public equity markets, potentially opening new funding avenues in the Middle East with Masdar as a key investor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Innovative Methods for Evaluating Chemical Impacts in Fabric Finishing and Coating

Enhancing Emissions Trading Systems with Renewable Subsidies and Electricity Taxes

Embedding Disaster Resilience in Public Finance: A Roadmap for Global Challenges

Smart Courts: Leveraging Digital Tools to Enhance Accessibility and Efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024