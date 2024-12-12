ReNew's Private Buyout: A Bold Move in Renewable Energy Sector

Major investors in ReNew Energy Global have put forward a proposal to take the clean power company private, SEC filings reveal. The deal values the firm at $2.82 billion, with Masdar, Canada Pension Plan, and others leading the offer.

The proposed purchase price of $7.07 per share provides an 11.5% premium over ReNew's closing rate on NASDAQ, marking a strategic move by the consortium, which controls 64% of the company's voting rights.

If accepted, this buyout could result in a reduced regulatory burden as ReNew steps away from public equity markets, potentially opening new funding avenues in the Middle East with Masdar as a key investor.

(With inputs from agencies.)