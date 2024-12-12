Left Menu

Gujarat's First Labor Facilitation Centre Opens: An Initiative of Empowerment

Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, inaugurates the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad, reflecting PM Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra. This initiative marks the opening of the 99th Shramik Annapurna Centre in the city, aiming to provide essential services and dignity to laborers statewide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 12:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 12:57 IST
Gujarat's First Labor Facilitation Centre Opens: An Initiative of Empowerment
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel disributes food at 'Shramik Savikha Kendra' in Ahmedabad (Photo/@Bhupendrapbjp). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards labor empowerment, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad. The initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra, aims to provide essential support and services to the state's labor force.

This center, known as the Shramik Savikha Kendra, was launched in Ahmedabad to commemorate the completion of two years under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel. The facility includes dining arrangements, rest areas, and a platform for labor contractors to recruit and pay workers efficiently.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Patel announced plans to extend such centers across the state, with 11 more planned for Ahmedabad alone. This initiative is designed to offer protection from the elements and affordable food and refreshment options, enhancing the quality of life for workers and honoring their contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024