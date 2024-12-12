Gujarat's First Labor Facilitation Centre Opens: An Initiative of Empowerment
Gujarat's Chief Minister, Bhupendra Patel, inaugurates the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad, reflecting PM Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra. This initiative marks the opening of the 99th Shramik Annapurna Centre in the city, aiming to provide essential services and dignity to laborers statewide.
In a significant move towards labor empowerment, Gujarat's Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the state's first Labor Facilitation Centre in Ahmedabad. The initiative, which aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra, aims to provide essential support and services to the state's labor force.
This center, known as the Shramik Savikha Kendra, was launched in Ahmedabad to commemorate the completion of two years under the leadership of Chief Minister Patel. The facility includes dining arrangements, rest areas, and a platform for labor contractors to recruit and pay workers efficiently.
Furthermore, Chief Minister Patel announced plans to extend such centers across the state, with 11 more planned for Ahmedabad alone. This initiative is designed to offer protection from the elements and affordable food and refreshment options, enhancing the quality of life for workers and honoring their contributions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
