Tensions Escalate in Rajya Sabha as TMC and INDIA Bloc Challenge BJP
Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev accused the BJP-led Central government of censoring debate in Rajya Sabha. Amidst allegations and a no-confidence motion from the INDIA bloc, the session was adjourned following uproar over unresolved national issues. BJP's JP Nadda condemned Congress's charges against Chair Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The political temperature soared in India's Upper House as Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev criticized the BJP-run Central government for allegedly stifling discussions. She pointed out that pressing issues like unemployment and inflation were being sidelined while opposition voices are being silenced.
Earlier, a chaotic session saw the Rajya Sabha adjourned until 2 pm following demands for debates on submitted notices. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda defended the Chair's rulings, rebuking Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his accusations against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.
The INDIA bloc has submitted a no-confidence motion, underscoring their claim of a democratic tenure under threat. Kharge condemned Dhankhar's actions, alleging bias and disruption, as the Winter Parliament Session continues turbulent proceedings.
