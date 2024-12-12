Tensions Escalate in Rajya Sabha as TMC and INDIA Bloc Challenge BJP

The political temperature soared in India's Upper House as Trinamool Congress MP Sushmita Dev criticized the BJP-run Central government for allegedly stifling discussions. She pointed out that pressing issues like unemployment and inflation were being sidelined while opposition voices are being silenced.

Earlier, a chaotic session saw the Rajya Sabha adjourned until 2 pm following demands for debates on submitted notices. Meanwhile, BJP's JP Nadda defended the Chair's rulings, rebuking Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his accusations against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

The INDIA bloc has submitted a no-confidence motion, underscoring their claim of a democratic tenure under threat. Kharge condemned Dhankhar's actions, alleging bias and disruption, as the Winter Parliament Session continues turbulent proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)