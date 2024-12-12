Mahayuti Triumph: BJP's Unexpected Landslide Victory in Maharashtra Elections

Celebrations swept across Maharashtra as the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance clinched a resounding victory in the state assembly elections, capturing 235 seats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking at the India Economic Conclave, expressed delight at their unexpected triumph, surpassing initial expectations.

Fadnavis credited the landslide win to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's catchy slogan 'Ek hai toh safe hai,' which resonated with voters, unifying communities against divisive narratives. The triumph marks a significant achievement for BJP, becoming the single-largest party with 132 seats.

The election results also witnessed substantial gains for Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party, securing 57 and 41 seats respectively. Meanwhile, plans for cabinet expansion were revealed, set for December 14, as announced by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

(With inputs from agencies.)