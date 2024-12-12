Rajya Sabha in Turmoil: Opposition's Impeachment Motion Sparks Chaos
The Rajya Sabha faced tumultuous scenes as it was adjourned due to uproar over an impeachment motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, led by the opposition. Former PM HD Deve Gowda criticized this unprecedented move, warning of its threat to democratic processes, as tensions mounted within the House.
- Country:
- India
The Rajya Sabha faced a tumultuous session on Thursday, marked by repeated adjournments as opposition members demanded discussions on various submitted notices. The House was first adjourned until 2 pm, but upon reconvening in the afternoon, chaos resumed, leading to another adjournment within half an hour.
Amid the disorder, Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda criticized the opposition for tabling an impeachment motion against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Describing it as a historical first, Gowda warned that such actions might undermine the country's democratic fabric.
Leader of the House, JP Nadda, stated that questioning the Chair's admissibility is contempt of the House. He condemned the criticism by opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge as setting a dangerous precedent. In a separate press conference, Nadda accused Congress of disrespecting constitutional values and deviating attention from pressing issues, questioning the party's ties with George Soros.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Important for Congress to come to power as it will help implement people's agenda across country: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Below expectation performance in state elections a challenge for us: Cong chief Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Must prepare a year in advance for assembly polls, scrutinise electoral rolls: Mallikarjun Kharge at CWC meet.
Leaders Laud JP Nadda's Impact on BJP on His Birthday
Opposition Uproar: A Protest Walkout in Lok Sabha