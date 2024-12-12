India Forges New Path with 'Green Steel' Revolution

In a bold move towards sustainability, the Indian government has released the definition of 'green steel', challenging the industry to slash carbon emissions below 2.2 tonnes per tonne of finished product. This strategic push aims to steer the steel industry towards a future that balances growth with environmental responsibility.

Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy introduced a star rating system for steel products, categorizing them based on CO2 emissions during production. This innovative framework reflects India's dual role as a leading steel producer and a global advocate for lower CO2 emissions.

The National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) will oversee measurement, reporting, and certification processes. The ministry emphasizes that incorporating green practices is an essential shift, not just an option, for the industry's evolution.

