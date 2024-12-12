Left Menu

India Forges New Path with 'Green Steel' Revolution

The Indian government unveiled a definition for 'green steel', urging the industry to reduce carbon emissions below 2.2 tonnes per tonne of product. A new taxonomy will guide this shift, featuring a star-based rating system. This initiative supports India's goal of sustainable industrial growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:44 IST
India Forges New Path with 'Green Steel' Revolution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move towards sustainability, the Indian government has released the definition of 'green steel', challenging the industry to slash carbon emissions below 2.2 tonnes per tonne of finished product. This strategic push aims to steer the steel industry towards a future that balances growth with environmental responsibility.

Union Steel Minister H D Kumaraswamy introduced a star rating system for steel products, categorizing them based on CO2 emissions during production. This innovative framework reflects India's dual role as a leading steel producer and a global advocate for lower CO2 emissions.

The National Institute of Secondary Steel Technology (NISST) will oversee measurement, reporting, and certification processes. The ministry emphasizes that incorporating green practices is an essential shift, not just an option, for the industry's evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

Bashar al-Assad's Asylum: Russia's Strategic Move

 Global
2
Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

Rising Tensions: China's Naval Movements Under Scrutiny

 Global
3
Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

Trump Taps Guilfoyle and Barrack for Diplomatic Roles

 Global
4
Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

Justice Department's Subpoena Storm: Congressional Oversight at Risk

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024