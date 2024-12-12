Left Menu

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Inaugurates Landmark Shramik Suvidha Kendra

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has unveiled the first Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ahmedabad, embodying PM Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' mantra. This facility, providing essential amenities for workers, marks two years of Patel's leadership and is accompanied by the launch of the 99th Shramik Annapurna Kendra in the city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 16:49 IST
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel distributed food to workers (Photo/ Bhupendra Patel's X). Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has inaugurated the first Shramik Suvidha Kendra in Ahmedabad, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Shramev Jayate' vision. The opening marks a special occasion as it coincides with the two-year anniversary of Patel's administration, providing a significant boost to the state's workforce.

The Shramik Suvidha Kendra offers valuable amenities such as food, tea, seating, and washrooms to workers engaged in employment and contractual labor in Kadiyanaka. The state government plans to roll out more centers, with ten to be established in Ahmedabad alone, enhancing support for workers and facilitating wage distribution.

In addition, the inauguration was complemented by the launch of Ahmedabad's 99th and the state's 291st Shramik Annapurna Kendra. Chief Minister Patel served meals to laborers, underscoring the government's commitment to worker welfare. The event was attended by notable officials and community members, highlighting its significance in the state's ongoing development efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

