Haryana Powers Up: Transformative Solar Initiatives Amplified

On Thursday, Haryana Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi chaired a crucial state-level coordination committee meeting to review the progress of the 'PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana.' An official statement revealed that 9,609 rooftop solar systems, boasting a combined capacity of 45.90 megawatts, have been installed statewide. The initiative has seen the disbursement of Rs 52.54 crore in subsidies to promote solar energy adoption further.

Looking ahead, the state plans to install solar power systems on government buildings, with the Public Works Department taking charge of a centralised portal for data management regarding government properties. Surveys for 3,011 buildings identified a potential to generate 91.78 megawatts of solar energy. Additionally, the Department of New and Renewable Energy has issued tenders for an 8.4 MW rooftop solar project operating under the CAPEX model.

The government also aims to showcase solar power's potential by establishing a Model Solar Village in each district. This initiative, under the guidelines of the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, will demonstrate solar technologies such as lighting, water systems, and agricultural pumps in rural areas. Chief Secretary Joshi stressed banks' essential role in this scheme, urging their involvement for seamless loan facilitation to beneficiaries. Training efforts are also underway, with more than 2,700 ITI students receiving solar equipment installation training. The overall aim is to offer free electricity to 1 crore households across India under the scheme, providing financial assistance to domestic consumers and specific families, expanding green and clean energy access.

