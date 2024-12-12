Left Menu

Iran and IAEA: Heightened Monitoring of Fordow Nuclear Site

Iran has agreed to enhanced monitoring by the IAEA at its Fordow site, following increased uranium enrichment approaching weapons-grade levels. The intensified oversight aims to ensure compliance with international nuclear norms. Iran asserts its program is peaceful, despite Western concerns over potential weaponization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 19:13 IST
In a bid to address international concerns, Iran has consented to increased scrutiny by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog at its heavily fortified Fordow site. This decision comes after Iran significantly accelerated its uranium enrichment, nearing weapons-grade purity, which has alarmed Western powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed that Iran has ramped up its enrichment levels to 60% purity, edging closer to the 90% required for weapons. The agency reported this development, highlighting it as a grave escalation in the ongoing nuclear standoff.

The IAEA's confidential report to member states confirmed Iran's agreement to enhance safeguard measures, allowing more frequent and intense inspections at the Fordow facility. Despite Western fears of weaponization, Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions remain peaceful.

