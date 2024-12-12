Iran and IAEA: Heightened Monitoring of Fordow Nuclear Site

In a bid to address international concerns, Iran has consented to increased scrutiny by the United Nations' nuclear watchdog at its heavily fortified Fordow site. This decision comes after Iran significantly accelerated its uranium enrichment, nearing weapons-grade purity, which has alarmed Western powers.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) revealed that Iran has ramped up its enrichment levels to 60% purity, edging closer to the 90% required for weapons. The agency reported this development, highlighting it as a grave escalation in the ongoing nuclear standoff.

The IAEA's confidential report to member states confirmed Iran's agreement to enhance safeguard measures, allowing more frequent and intense inspections at the Fordow facility. Despite Western fears of weaponization, Iran maintains that its nuclear ambitions remain peaceful.

(With inputs from agencies.)