Zimbabwe Faces Another Dry Spell Amidst Severe Drought Concerns
Zimbabwe is facing severe hunger due to another dry spell amidst an existing drought exacerbated by El Nino. The lack of rain has led to fears of worsening food shortages, with over half the population in need of aid. Failed land reforms and climate change have intensified the crisis.
Zimbabwe is bracing for another dry spell that could aggravate hunger crises affecting millions, according to a report by the U.N. World Food Programme. The nation is already reeling under an El Nino-induced drought that has plagued Southern Africa this year, marking one of the worst in decades.
Rainfall was anticipated to commence in October, traditionally the beginning of the region's six-month rainy season. However, Zimbabwe has only experienced scant rainfall, with only a few days of rain late in November, raising alarms among officials and citizens alike.
World Food Programme country director Barbara Clemens expressed concern as drought conditions impact food security, forcing families to skip meals in districts like Chivi. Amid dwindling resources, residents fear worsening conditions if rains do not materialize soon.
