Bihar and UP Leaders Unite for Grand Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin announced Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's invitation to Nitish Kumar for Mahakumbh 2025. Preparations are underway, emphasizing safety, with PM Modi set to visit for project launches. Special arrangements are planned for women pilgrims, enhancing comfort and participation in sacred rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 20:38 IST | Created: 12-12-2024 20:38 IST
Bihar and UP Leaders Unite for Grand Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations
Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin disclosed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has extended an invitation to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Rajendra Arlenkar for the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj. Speaking to reporters in Patna, Nabin highlighted the significance of this event, occurring after a 12-year interval, and underscored the importance of participation.

In anticipation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's forthcoming visit, CM Yogi personally inspected preparations in Mahakumbhnagar. Following his directives, extensive arrangements are underway at the Sangam to ensure smooth rituals and worship. According to a recent release, Brahmins, priests, and pandas will guide and assist devotees, ensuring a seamless experience.

The Yogi Adityanath government aims at making Mahakumbh 2025 an unprecedented success, particularly focusing on the safety and comfort of female devotees. Special units, measuring 25 by 6 meters, will be established for women pilgrims, equipped with changing rooms. Additionally, outdated boats are to be replaced by vibrant, flower-decorated floating jetties, enhancing aesthetic appeal at the Sangam.

As part of the preparations, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh on December 13 to oversee various development initiatives. During his visit to Prayagraj, he will launch projects worth over Rs 6,670 crore, perform rituals, and inaugurate new facilities, signaling the government's commitment to a successful Mahakumbh 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

