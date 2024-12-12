Left Menu

10th World Ayurveda Congress: Modern Tech Meets Ancient Wisdom in Dehradun

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC 2024) and Arogya Expo inaugurated in Dehradun highlights the fusion of digital health technologies with traditional Ayurveda practices. The event, featuring a robust lineup of sessions and global participation, aims to advance Ayurveda's role in the global healthcare landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-12-2024 21:58 IST
10th World Ayurveda Congress and Arogya Expo inaugurated in Dehradun (Photo/X:@mpprataprao). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC 2024) and Arogya Expo opened today in Dehradun, attended by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to the Ministry of Ayush. Jadhav emphasized the significance of the event where diverse ideologies and innovations in digital health converge.

In his address, the Union Ayush Minister announced the launch of 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' on the 9th Ayurveda Day to assess the Prakriti of over a crore individuals using Ayurvedic principles, marking a significant milestone. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted the role of Ayush Grid in revolutionizing healthcare through technological innovations, with over $1.3 billion investment from global partners in the pipeline.

Organized by the World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, this biennial event aims to unite Ayurveda practitioners worldwide. With over 5,500 Indian and 350 international delegates expected, the four-day conference will explore the theme 'Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective' through sessions aiming to integrate Ayurveda into modern healthcare.

The event showcases a series of technical sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for global policymakers, investors, and practitioners. The Ministry of Ayush is instrumental in this endeavor, enhancing Ayurveda's international presence and promoting India's rich traditional medicine heritage.

The WAC serves as a critical platform for discussions on Ayurveda's global impact, celebrating its significant contribution to holistic health. As Dehradun hosts this pivotal gathering, the congress underscores Ayurveda's sustainable future intertwined with modern healthcare advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

How Monitoring Systems and Global Aid Saved Lives in Argentina During the Pandemic

From Cash to Digital: Indonesia’s Journey to Inclusive Government-to-Person Payments

Disasters in Conflict Zones: Insights on Recovery Delays in Mozambique and Nigeria

Innovative Budgeting Strategies to Mitigate Fiscal Risks of Climate-Driven Disasters

