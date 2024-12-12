10th World Ayurveda Congress: Modern Tech Meets Ancient Wisdom in Dehradun

The 10th World Ayurveda Congress (WAC 2024) and Arogya Expo opened today in Dehradun, attended by Union Minister of State for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, according to the Ministry of Ayush. Jadhav emphasized the significance of the event where diverse ideologies and innovations in digital health converge.

In his address, the Union Ayush Minister announced the launch of 'Desh Ka Prakriti Parikshan Abhiyan' on the 9th Ayurveda Day to assess the Prakriti of over a crore individuals using Ayurvedic principles, marking a significant milestone. Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha highlighted the role of Ayush Grid in revolutionizing healthcare through technological innovations, with over $1.3 billion investment from global partners in the pipeline.

Organized by the World Ayurveda Foundation, an initiative of Vijnana Bharati, this biennial event aims to unite Ayurveda practitioners worldwide. With over 5,500 Indian and 350 international delegates expected, the four-day conference will explore the theme 'Digital Health: An Ayurveda Perspective' through sessions aiming to integrate Ayurveda into modern healthcare.

The event showcases a series of technical sessions, panel discussions, and networking opportunities for global policymakers, investors, and practitioners. The Ministry of Ayush is instrumental in this endeavor, enhancing Ayurveda's international presence and promoting India's rich traditional medicine heritage.

The WAC serves as a critical platform for discussions on Ayurveda's global impact, celebrating its significant contribution to holistic health. As Dehradun hosts this pivotal gathering, the congress underscores Ayurveda's sustainable future intertwined with modern healthcare advancements.

