Left Menu

Seven Apprehended in Gorchuk Gang Rape Investigation

Police arrested seven individuals in connection with a gang rape incident in Guwahati's Gorchuk area. The arrests follow a video surfacing in the Boragaon area, prompting officers to act swiftly. The suspects were identified from the footage, but the victim's identity remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 14:25 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 14:25 IST
Seven Apprehended in Gorchuk Gang Rape Investigation
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, police in Guwahati have arrested seven people in connection with an alleged gang rape incident in the Gorchuk area. Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, disclosed that information about the incident surfaced through a video seen by residents of Boragaon, leading to the swift police action early on Friday.

The police operation commenced at around 2:30 a.m. after Officer-in-Charge at Gorchuk Police Station received a tip from Dharmendra Kalita, a media person from a local news channel, about the video that depicted the heinous crime involving a group of youths and a woman. The prompt intervention by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, SI Kajal Dutta, and their team from the Gorchuk Police Station resulted in extensive raids across several locations under their jurisdiction.

The operation culminated in the arrest of seven individuals, all of whom were identified in the video. The arrested individuals are Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), and Dipankar Mukhiya (21). The police are continuing their investigation, with the victim's identity yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024