Seven Apprehended in Gorchuk Gang Rape Investigation

In a significant development, police in Guwahati have arrested seven people in connection with an alleged gang rape incident in the Gorchuk area. Commissioner of Police, Diganta Barah, disclosed that information about the incident surfaced through a video seen by residents of Boragaon, leading to the swift police action early on Friday.

The police operation commenced at around 2:30 a.m. after Officer-in-Charge at Gorchuk Police Station received a tip from Dharmendra Kalita, a media person from a local news channel, about the video that depicted the heinous crime involving a group of youths and a woman. The prompt intervention by Inspector Mayurjit Gogoi, SI Kajal Dutta, and their team from the Gorchuk Police Station resulted in extensive raids across several locations under their jurisdiction.

The operation culminated in the arrest of seven individuals, all of whom were identified in the video. The arrested individuals are Kuldeep Nath (23), Bijoy Rabha (22), Pinku Das (18), Gagan Das (21), Saurav Boro (20), Mrinal Rabha (19), and Dipankar Mukhiya (21). The police are continuing their investigation, with the victim's identity yet to be determined.

(With inputs from agencies.)