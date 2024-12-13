Left Menu

Modi's Visit to Prayagraj Marks a Milestone for Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Prayagraj highlights the significance of Mahakumbh 2025 for Sanatan Dharma followers. Inaugurating development projects worth Rs 5,500 crore, Modi aims to boost infrastructure and spiritual tourism. Key projects include new corridors, transport enhancements, and river clean-up initiatives to ensure a successful Mahakumbh event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:10 IST
Modi's Visit to Prayagraj Marks a Milestone for Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj to inaugurate a series of developmental projects. The projects, valued at Rs 5,500 crore, are set to bolster infrastructure and improve connectivity in the region, thereby facilitating ease for devotees and strengthening spiritual tourism.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the visit as crucial for Sanatan Dharma followers, especially with the unveiling of key temple corridors like Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir. These developments aim to provide devotees with better access and enriched spiritual experiences during the Maha Kumbh.

The Prime Minister took part in various religious activities, including a pooja at the Sangam and a ferry ride on the Sangam River. Additionally, several rail and road projects, such as new flyovers and riverfront roads, were inaugurated. Modi's commitment to a clean Ganga was underscored by initiatives targeting zero discharge of untreated water into the river.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league in 2028

UPDATE 1-Papua New Guinea rugby league team to enter Australia's top league ...

 Global
2
UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

UK announces planning overhaul to help meet 1.5 million new homes target

 Global
3
About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet study estimates

About 1.5m deaths a year during 2009-2019 linked with air pollution, Lancet ...

 India
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024