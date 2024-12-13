Modi's Visit to Prayagraj Marks a Milestone for Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations

In a significant move ahead of the Mahakumbh 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Prayagraj to inaugurate a series of developmental projects. The projects, valued at Rs 5,500 crore, are set to bolster infrastructure and improve connectivity in the region, thereby facilitating ease for devotees and strengthening spiritual tourism.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the visit as crucial for Sanatan Dharma followers, especially with the unveiling of key temple corridors like Akshayvat and Bade Hanuman Ji Mandir. These developments aim to provide devotees with better access and enriched spiritual experiences during the Maha Kumbh.

The Prime Minister took part in various religious activities, including a pooja at the Sangam and a ferry ride on the Sangam River. Additionally, several rail and road projects, such as new flyovers and riverfront roads, were inaugurated. Modi's commitment to a clean Ganga was underscored by initiatives targeting zero discharge of untreated water into the river.

