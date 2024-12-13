Left Menu

Kharge vs Dhankar: A Battle for Parliamentary Fairness

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge criticized Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, urging him to remain impartial like an umpire. Kharge highlighted the disparity in speaking time for opposition leaders. Tensions rose over a no-confidence motion, as Kharge defended himself against blame while Dhankar called the motion an affront to the Constitution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 17:24 IST
In a fiery exchange within the halls of power, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge sharply criticized Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar, drawing attention to what he perceives as a bias in the temple of democracy. Kharge, likening the Chairman's role to that of an umpire, insisted on impartiality, especially concerning the distribution of speaking time to opposition leaders compared to their government counterparts.

The Congress leader expressed discontent over the duration allocated to opposition voices, citing the disparity that he claims hampers fair discourse in the legislative process. Kharge lamented, 'The Chairman is an umpire, and he should not take anyone's side. We wait for our turn only to have our mics switched off,' he said, further noting that a recent no-confidence motion submitted by the INDIA bloc against Dhankar accentuates his concerns.

Simmering tensions reached a boiling point as Dhankar responded robustly, arguing that the motion was an insult to the Constitution. In a series of resolute declarations, he vowed dedication to national service, despite the opposition's critiques. Meanwhile, INDIA bloc representatives, including Kharge, maintained their stance, emphasizing the motion's necessity to preserve democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

