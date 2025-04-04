Left Menu

Waqf Bill Sparks Constitutional Debate in Parliament

The recently passed Waqf Bill has stirred controversy, with Congress and MDMK leaders labeling it unconstitutional. They argue its approval contravenes democratic principles and vow to contest it in the Supreme Court. The contentious midnight voting session has further fueled the debate.

Updated: 04-04-2025 16:04 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 16:04 IST
Congress MP Rajiv Shukla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
In a heated debate, Congress MP Rajiv Shukla criticized the recently passed Waqf Bill, asserting it breached constitutional norms and could face a legal challenge. Shukla expressed his concerns to ANI, stating, "There is a clear violation of the Constitution here which can be challenged in the court."

Echoing these sentiments, MDMK MP Vaiko condemned the bill as undemocratic and anti-secular. Vaiko accused the ruling BJP of leveraging its parliamentary majority to pass the controversial legislation, telling ANI, "This is undemocratic, anti-secular, and anti-federal. We opposed the bill. They (BJP) passed the bill as they have a majority."

Congress MP Pramod Tiwari also voiced strong opposition, decrying procedural irregularities in the bill's passage. Tiwari highlighted the Rajya Sabha's proceedings, noting a breach of Rule 37. He remarked, "According to Rule 37, the time of the House in Rajya Sabha is until 6 PM, and it has not been extended... voting happened at 2:20 AM, and the House continued until 4 AM. This is all illegal."

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh announced the party's intention to challenge the bill's constitutionality in the Supreme Court. Ramesh outlined ongoing legal actions against several laws, reinforcing the party's commitment to advocating for constitutional adherence.

