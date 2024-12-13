Star Power Gone Wrong: Allu Arjun Arrested Over Fatal Stampede

Telugu cinema icon Allu Arjun faced a significant legal setback on Friday as he was placed under 14-day judicial custody. This development follows the tragic events of December 4 at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad, where a fatal stampede occurred during the premiere of Arjun's latest film, 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.

The chaotic scenes led to the death of a 35-year-old woman named Revathi, while her son Shreethej sustained injuries amidst the pandemonium. Advocate Suresh Babu confirmed the actor's remand, while Allu Arjun's lawyer argued in court that he had neither the knowledge nor the intent to commit any offense, challenging the applicability of charges stated in the FIR.

A police investigation concluded with multiple arrests, including Arjun, after three other individuals were apprehended earlier. Support from family was evident as Arjun's father, brother, and father-in-law attended his questioning at Chikkadpally police station. The incident has thrown light on inadequate crowd management, provoking public outcry and legal consequences. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)