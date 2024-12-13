Hyundai's Rural Empowerment: A Transformative Journey

Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR division of Hyundai Motor, announced the successful completion of phase III of its Livelihood Support Programme. This initiative benefited 453 rural women in Tamil Nadu, generating over Rs 6.30 crore in income, the company stated on Friday.

Launched in 2020, the aim of the Livelihood Support Programme is to enhance the financial independence of 5,000 women by offering them necessary employability skills and resources. Beneficiaries from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet have significantly contributed to the impressive economic outcome.

Madhan Raj T N, Vertical Head-Management Accounting at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, presented the 'Best Performance Awards' during a celebratory event. Implemented with NGO 'Hand in Hand India', the programme underscores Hyundai's commitment to community and economic development.

