Hyundai's Rural Empowerment: A Transformative Journey

Hyundai Motor India Foundation's Livelihood Support Programme has completed phase III, benefiting 453 rural women in Tamil Nadu. Launched in 2020, it aims to support 5,000 women by enhancing their financial independence through employability skills. The programme generated over Rs 6.30 crore in income and was implemented with 'Hand in Hand India'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 13-12-2024 19:26 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 19:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Hyundai Motor India Foundation, the CSR division of Hyundai Motor, announced the successful completion of phase III of its Livelihood Support Programme. This initiative benefited 453 rural women in Tamil Nadu, generating over Rs 6.30 crore in income, the company stated on Friday.

Launched in 2020, the aim of the Livelihood Support Programme is to enhance the financial independence of 5,000 women by offering them necessary employability skills and resources. Beneficiaries from Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet have significantly contributed to the impressive economic outcome.

Madhan Raj T N, Vertical Head-Management Accounting at Hyundai Motor India Ltd, presented the 'Best Performance Awards' during a celebratory event. Implemented with NGO 'Hand in Hand India', the programme underscores Hyundai's commitment to community and economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

