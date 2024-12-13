Ambuja Cements Powers Ahead with 200 MW Solar Leap

Ambuja Cements, a key player within the Adani Group, unveiled its latest 200 MW solar power venture in Khavda, Gujarat, on Friday. This project marks an important milestone in the company's roadmap to supply green energy to 20 cement facilities.

The Khavda solar initiative is integral to Adani Cements' broader target of generating 1 GW from renewable sources, including both solar and wind energy, complemented by 376 MW from Waste Heat Recovery Systems (WHRS). The remaining 806 MW of this renewable energy target is poised for phased commissioning from March to June 2025.

Ambuja Cements aims to transform its energy landscape and enhance profitability by achieving net-zero emissions and reducing costs significantly through a comprehensive Rs 10,000 crore investment in renewable energy, expecting 60% of its power needs to be met through these green initiatives by FY28.

(With inputs from agencies.)