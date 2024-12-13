Left Menu

Political Tug-of-War Over 'One Nation One Election': DK Shivakumar Speaks Out

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar accuses BJP of targeting small regional parties through 'One Nation One Election.' As NDA pushes the bill, Congress and allies criticize the move, seeing it as a threat to regional political strength. Meanwhile, BJP endorses it for development and efficiency benefits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-12-2024 20:06 IST | Created: 13-12-2024 20:06 IST
Political Tug-of-War Over 'One Nation One Election': DK Shivakumar Speaks Out
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has voiced strong opposition against the 'One Nation One Election' (ONOE) initiative, calling it a BJP plot to weaken small regional parties that bolster the INDIA bloc. According to Shivakumar, regional parties such as TMC, DMK, and SP add significant strength to this alliance.

His comments come on the heels of the Union Cabinet's Thursday approval of the ONOE bill, setting the stage for its introduction in Parliament. Shivakumar highlighted that the NDA coalition lacks the required two-thirds majority in Parliament to pass the legislation and noted Congress's longstanding opposition to the bill.

In contrast, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ONOE initiative, claiming it would streamline governance and cut electoral costs. While the NDA supports the bill, opposition parties are concerned about its impact, citing a high-level panel's report chaired by former President Kovind.

(With inputs from agencies.)

