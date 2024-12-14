Global Markets Wobble as Investors Await Fed's Next Move

Global equities experienced volatility on Friday as investors keenly awaited the direction of future interest rates ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. Bond yields climbed, with U.S. Treasuries' 10-year benchmark reaching a three-week high, fueled by speculation of a pause following an anticipated rate cut.

The Federal Reserve is navigating the challenge of persistent inflation above its 2% target, compounded by disappointing producer price data. Despite varied import cost trends, markets are forecasting an end to policy easing, reflecting a complex dance between inflation and labor metrics.

In a mixed week for Wall Street, notable declines were seen in key indices, reflecting overarching economic and geopolitical uncertainties. With currency fluctuations and energy prices adding to market dynamics, global investors remain focused on central bank strategies and fiscal policies.

