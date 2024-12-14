LK Advani Hospitalized: Stable After ICU Admission

Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, aged 97, was admitted to the Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in New Delhi on Saturday for medical management and investigations. Hospital authorities have confirmed that he is stable and remains under observation.

Advani, who previously held the position of Deputy Prime Minister of India, is currently receiving care in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) under the treatment of Dr. Vinit Suri. According to a statement from Apollo Hospital, Advani is stable following his admission. Earlier in August, he had been admitted for a routine follow-up.

Advani's latest health visit to Apollo Hospital marks a series of medical check-ups this year, including a brief admission on July 3 and an overnight observation at AIIMS earlier in the year. Notably, he was awarded the prestigious Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March. Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, Advani became an RSS Swayamsevak in 1942 and served as BJP president across different terms from 1986.

(With inputs from agencies.)