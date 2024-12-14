Left Menu

Himachal NGO Calls for Probe into 'Wild Chicken' Controversy

An NGO in Dharamshala has filed a complaint regarding the inclusion of 'wild chicken', a protected species, at a dinner event attended by Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister. While the CM denies consuming the bird, the issue has sparked criticism from animal rights groups and political opponents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 15:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 15:28 IST
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a move that has stirred controversy in Himachal Pradesh, an animal rights NGO based in Dharamshala has lodged a formal complaint with the Wildlife Department over allegations involving the serving of 'wild chicken', a protected species, at a dinner attended by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The NGO, led by Dheeraj Mahajan, points out that the jungle fowl, known locally as 'junglee murga', is listed under the second schedule of the Wildlife Protection Act, making its killing illegal. There is added moral obligation to guard such wildlife, said Mahajan, challenging the CM's implied endorsement of its consumption.

However, Chief Minister Sukhu has dismissed these allegations, clarifying through a video statement that he was offered only domesticated chicken and did not partake in it. The incident has drawn widespread backlash from both animally-inclined organizations and political adversaries, demanding further investigation and official accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

