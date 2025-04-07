Left Menu

Dry Spells Threaten Dharamshala's Premiere Tea Production

The tea production in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh, is potentially under threat due to a lack of rainfall affecting the growth of tea leaves. Local industry officials emphasize the importance of the first crop in April, which is highly demanded internationally. Heatwave and weather warnings add to growers' concerns.

Dharamshala's tea industry is facing significant challenges as reduced rainfall threatens the growth of tea leaves in the region. Officials warn that if the dry spell, which has lasted 15-20 days, continues, it could severely impact tea production. The first crop of the season, crucial to the industry, is currently being plucked.

Amanpal Singh, a local tea industry official, highlighted the importance of April's harvest in terms of flavor and revenue. About 70% of the market demand is dependent on the first pluck of April, with international interest especially high for black and oolong teas produced in the region.

As the weather conditions continue to pose a threat, the Shimla Met office issued warnings of heatwaves and potential storms in coming days. These conditions, combined with an ongoing 41% rain deficit, could further affect the already fragile tea production process, urging immediate attention from growers and authorities.

