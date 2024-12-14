Kerala CM Challenges Centre's Repayment Condition on Vizhinjam Seaport's VGF

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has made a formal appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting the reconsideration of an imposed repayment condition on the Rs. 817.80 crore Viability Gap Funding (VGF) provided for the Vizhinjam Seaport project.

In his letter, Vijayan highlighted that the VGF, which is intended to bolster Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) in infrastructure, has never required repayment as a loan in similar cases, citing the Tuticorin Port's Outer Harbour project.

He further accused the Centre of vindictive actions against Kerala, noting a deviation from VGF guidelines that previously permitted grants for projects like the Kochi Metro without repayment stipulations.

