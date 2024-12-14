Celebrating 75 Years: India's Democratic Journey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday affirmed India's status as the mother of democracy, lauding the nation's 75-year constitutional journey as a remarkable testament to its global democratic leadership.

Addressing the Lok Sabha during discussions on 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India', Modi stressed the vision of the Constitution's framers and the nation's commitment to progress.

Highlighting the historical significance, Modi celebrated the resilience and achievements of Indians over the decades, recognizing the ordinary citizens contributing to this extraordinary milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)