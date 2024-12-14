PM Modi Vows Commitment to Uniform Civil Code Amidst Historical Critiques

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reiterated his government's commitment to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), proclaiming a vigorous effort for a 'Secular Civil Code'. His remarks came during a Lok Sabha discussion marking 75 years of the Constitution of India.

Modi recalled that the UCC was a topic of interest for the Constituent Assembly, stating that after extensive debate, it was decided that the implementation of the UCC should be left to future governments. Emphasizing his government's dedication, Modi noted the Supreme Court's repeated recommendations for a UCC.

During his speech, the Prime Minister also criticized the Congress over Article 370, related to Jammu and Kashmir. He alleged that Article 35-A was imposed without proper parliamentary procedure, executed under presidential orders, keeping Parliament uninformed. Modi further attacked Congress over the 1975 Emergency, labeling it an erasure of democracy and a historical 'sin' against democratic principles.

Highlighting the challenges faced by the Constitution over decades, Modi stated that the enduring strength of the Indian people supported its resilience. He criticized the Nehru-Gandhi family's past governance and alleged continuous challenges to the Constitution. The special debate concluded on Saturday, with Rajya Sabha set to continue discussions the following week.

(With inputs from agencies.)