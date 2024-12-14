Modi Praises Ambedkar, Critiques Congress Over Reservation Politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, lauded Dr. BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, as a visionary dedicated to integrating marginalized communities into the societal mainstream. Addressing the Lok Sabha during the debate on 'Glorious Journey of 75 Years of the Constitution of India,' Modi emphasized Ambedkar's mission to eliminate social weaknesses for India's true development.

Modi highlighted how Ambedkar established the reservation system to ensure equality and rights for underprivileged groups, particularly the Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC). He described Ambedkar as a lifelong advocate for mainstreaming marginalized sectors, stressing the need for a strong and inclusive society.

The Prime Minister launched a vehement critique against Congress, accusing it of exploiting the reservation system for political gain and vote-bank politics. He alleged that such manipulation, based on religion and appeasement, harmed SC, ST, and OBC communities. Modi contrasted this with his government's constitutional amendments, which he said were guided by commitments to unity, integrity, and the nation's bright future.

(With inputs from agencies.)