Counterfeit Currency Crackdown: Major Arrests in Telangana

Police in Telangana's Kamareddy district have arrested six individuals connected to a counterfeit currency racket. The arrests follow a police operation in Koyya Gutta, leading to the seizure of approximately 56.9 lakh rupees in fake currency. Authorities are still searching for two additional suspects involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-12-2024 23:46 IST | Created: 14-12-2024 23:46 IST
Counterfeit Currency Crackdown: Major Arrests in Telangana
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police forces in Telangana's Kamareddy district apprehended six individuals allegedly involved in a counterfeit currency racket, officials reported on Saturday. The operation took place in the Koyya Gutta area under Banswada Town police station limits, leading to the confiscation of fake currency valued at around 56.9 lakh rupees.

Authorities identified the detained suspects as Kadapatri Rajagopal Rao, Hussain Peera, Kolavar Kiran Kumar, Kesrole Ramdas Goud, Radhakrishna, and Ajay Eashwar Lokhande. The arrests were made during a vehicle check in Koyyagutta, where police intercepted a car carrying three suspects and unearthed 30 lakh rupees of counterfeit notes.

Investigations unveiled a network involving eight individuals, stretching across various states like Telangana, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, engaged in the production and distribution of fake currency. The group's activities centered around Hyderabad, where they produced counterfeit money for national circulation. Meanwhile, efforts are underway to locate two additional suspects, Kamlesh and Sukhram, who remain at large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

