England's Bowling Dominance in Hamilton Test against New Zealand

In a gripping display of bowling prowess, England dismissed New Zealand for 347 on the second day of the third Test in Hamilton, wrapping up the innings before lunch. The visitors have set a strong position early in the match.

Leading the charge for England, Matthew Potts took four wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4-90. His consistent line and length put the New Zealand batsmen on the back foot throughout their innings.

Mitchell Santner shone for the hosts, scoring 76 runs to become the top scorer for New Zealand. Despite his efforts, Santner couldn't prevent the English bowlers from maintaining control and restricting the Kiwi score to under 350.

