England's Bowling Dominance in Hamilton Test against New Zealand
England bowled out New Zealand for 347 before lunch on the second day of the third Test in Hamilton. The standout performance came from England bowler Matthew Potts, who took 4-90. New Zealand's top scorer was Mitchell Santner, who made a commendable 76 runs.
In a gripping display of bowling prowess, England dismissed New Zealand for 347 on the second day of the third Test in Hamilton, wrapping up the innings before lunch. The visitors have set a strong position early in the match.
Leading the charge for England, Matthew Potts took four wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4-90. His consistent line and length put the New Zealand batsmen on the back foot throughout their innings.
Mitchell Santner shone for the hosts, scoring 76 runs to become the top scorer for New Zealand. Despite his efforts, Santner couldn't prevent the English bowlers from maintaining control and restricting the Kiwi score to under 350.
(With inputs from agencies.)
