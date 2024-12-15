Left Menu

England's Bowling Dominance in Hamilton Test against New Zealand

England bowled out New Zealand for 347 before lunch on the second day of the third Test in Hamilton. The standout performance came from England bowler Matthew Potts, who took 4-90. New Zealand's top scorer was Mitchell Santner, who made a commendable 76 runs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 04:46 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 04:46 IST
England's Bowling Dominance in Hamilton Test against New Zealand
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a gripping display of bowling prowess, England dismissed New Zealand for 347 on the second day of the third Test in Hamilton, wrapping up the innings before lunch. The visitors have set a strong position early in the match.

Leading the charge for England, Matthew Potts took four wickets, finishing with impressive figures of 4-90. His consistent line and length put the New Zealand batsmen on the back foot throughout their innings.

Mitchell Santner shone for the hosts, scoring 76 runs to become the top scorer for New Zealand. Despite his efforts, Santner couldn't prevent the English bowlers from maintaining control and restricting the Kiwi score to under 350.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

New Zealand's Strong Bid for Consolation Victory Against England

 Global
2
High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

High-Stakes Clash: India Battles Australia in Decisive Gabba Test

 Global
3
Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

Trump Aims to Abolish Daylight Saving Time in the U.S.

 United States
4
Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

Moody's Downgrades France: A Fiscal Crossroads

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Inclusive Business in Reducing Poverty and Fostering Sustainability in Asia

Advancing Armenia’s Economy Through Digital Innovation and Strategic Policies

AI in Bangladeshi Schools: Bridging Educational Disparities with Innovation

The Alarming Impact of Climate Change on Global Crop Yields and Food Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024