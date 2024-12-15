Severe Cold Wave Strikes Northern Odisha as India Braces for Chilling Temperatures

A severe cold wave has enveloped northern Odisha, hitting the district of Mayurbhanj hardest, with the Uper Baraha Kamuda area recording a bone-chilling 3 degrees Celsius. According to the Forest Department, temperatures in Ramatirtha have dropped to 10 degrees Celsius, while Gurguria and Barehipani reported 6 degrees Celsius, Chahala 4 degrees, Nawana 5 degrees and UBK a frigid 3 degrees Celsius.

IMD scientist Dr. Soma Sen Roy stated on Saturday that this cold wave is expected to last one to two days in North and Central India, with temperatures possibly rising by December 16-17. She highlighted the winds changing from north-westerly to south-easterly in North India, with Delhi expecting a slight 1-2 degree Celsius temperature dip. Cold waves were observed in Punjab and Madhya Pradesh, with similar conditions anticipated to prevail in various regions as per the Met Department's forecast until December 20.

The winter chill is also affecting North Indian hill towns like Shimla, which have seen fresh snowfall, disrupting daily life. In Delhi, fog has descended over the city as the minimum temperature wavered at 7 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Amid the temperature drop in the capital, many sought shelter in refuge facilities. At a family shelter near AIIMS Delhi, residents are offered proper beds, plentiful blankets, and receive food twice a day, along with tea and rusk in the mornings, said Ved Pal. The shelters also provide basic medical supplies and assistance.

