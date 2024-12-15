Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Mumbai's Poonam Chambers: Swift Response Ensures Safety

A fire broke out at Poonam Chambers in Mumbai's Worli on Sunday. The Mumbai Fire Brigade responded promptly, ensuring no injuries were reported. The blaze originated on the second floor and was quickly brought under control. Personnel from multiple agencies were present, with more updates awaited.

15-12-2024
Blaze Erupts at Mumbai's Poonam Chambers: Swift Response Ensures Safety
Visuals from spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire erupted at Poonam Chambers, located in Mumbai's Worli area, on Sunday morning, according to officials from the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB). The incident was reported at approximately 11:39 a.m., and fortunately, no injuries have been reported thus far.

The blaze reportedly began on the second floor of the seven-story commercial building. Dramatic visuals from the scene depicted thick black smoke billowing from the flames, which were almost fully extinguished by the fire brigade's prompt action.

Personnel from the MFB, police, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), 108 ambulance services, and local ward staff were present, actively involved in the fire suppression efforts at the time of this report. Further details are anticipated as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

