Amit Shah Vows to End Naxalism in Chhattisgarh by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, during his visit to Chhattisgarh, emphasized the joint efforts of the central and state governments in eradicating Naxalism. Shah praised the Chhattisgarh Police for their exemplary achievements against Naxal forces and announced plans to fulfill their eradication mission by 2026.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-12-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 15-12-2024 14:34 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday reiterated the commitment of both the central and Chhattisgarh governments to eliminate Naxalism in the state. Addressing a ceremony where Chhattisgarh Police received the prestigious President's Colour Award, Shah highlighted the progress made in the fight against Naxal forces.

Shah revealed significant successes over the past year, citing the killing of 287 Naxals, the arrest of around 1000, and the surrender of 837. He lauded the police force's bravery and resolve, declaring them among the bravest in the nation as Chhattisgarh celebrates its 25th year of formation.

During his three-day visit, Shah will review security strategies and engage with former Maoists and locals, emphasizing ongoing development and the role of events like the Bastar Olympics in empowering youth and mitigating Naxal influence. His visit reinforces the government's dedication to peace and progress in the region.

Latest News

