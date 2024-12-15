Karnataka Deputy CM Criticizes BJP's Lack of Interest in North Karnataka Issues

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Sunday criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for its disinterest in addressing issues related to North Karnataka during the winter session of the legislature in Belagavi. Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, Shivakumar stated, "BJP is solely interested in politics, lacking unity within their ranks." He made these comments in response to inquiries regarding the topics to be covered during the remaining days of the Assembly session.

When asked about the discussion of irrigation projects in North Karnataka during the session, Shivakumar affirmed his readiness to address these issues. "I am prepared for the discussion," he said. "Numerous other subjects also require attention." On the Mahadayi project, he informed that meetings with Union Minister for Environment and Forests and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have taken place. Shivakumar assured preparations are complete, awaiting only the Centre's approval to commence work.

Shivakumar pointed out that Jagadish Shettar and Pralhad Joshi prematurely celebrated the Mekedatu project's approval. He urged them to secure the necessary environmental clearances to facilitate immediate project commencement. Responding to why no cases were filed against BJP leaders in the Covid scam, Shivakumar mentioned that FIRs were based on the Justice Cunha Committee report. "We are not targeting BJP leaders specifically but pursuing the culprits," he stated, urging patience as investigations progress.

Earlier, Shivakumar remarked that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure was possible due to the constitutional freedoms established by the Congress. He asserted, "PM Modi owes his position to the constitutional provisions, national flag, anthem, and independence enabled by Congress. He couldn't be the Prime Minister without the constitution," reiterated the Karnataka Deputy CM, emphasizing the essential role of the constitution in Indian democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)