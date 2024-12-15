Assam Government Saves Over Rs 33 Crore in Electricity Bills

The Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reported significant savings in electricity expenses, amounting to over Rs 33 crore in the past nine months. The savings were achieved through several measures aimed at increasing efficiency in energy consumption.

According to CM Sarma, accurate billing and the implementation of smart meters in government offices have played a crucial role. Additionally, automatic disconnection features and individual metering have been introduced, ensuring that ministers and officers pay their own bills.

Furthermore, the installation of solar lights at the state secretariat has contributed to the reduction in electricity consumption, further bolstering financial savings for the government, Sarma noted while addressing reporters.

(With inputs from agencies.)