Gravel Truck Accident Sparks Safety Concerns on Delhi Roads
A truck carrying gravel collided with a tree in South Delhi after swerving to avoid a taxi, raising safety concerns. The incident highlights frequent traffic dangers. Earlier, a child died in a separate incident involving a tempo in Vasant Kunj. Police have arrested the driver involved.
In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, a truck transporting gravel from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad struck a roadside tree on Rao Tula Ram Marg, South Moti Bagh, South Delhi. The mishap occurred when a taxi, attempting to overtake, abruptly applied brakes, forcing the truck to swerve to avoid a major collision.
According to the truck driver, in an effort to minimize harm, especially to the taxi passengers, he maneuvered the truck into the tree. While the taxi suffered minimal damage and fled, this incident sheds light on ongoing safety concerns on Delhi's busy roads.
In a related case, a tragic accident in Vasant Kunj resulted in the death of a three-year-old. The child, hit by a Gramin Seva tempo, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Fortis Hospital. Authorities quickly arrested the driver, identified as Rohit, highlighting efforts to enforce road safety.
(With inputs from agencies.)
