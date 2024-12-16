Left Menu

Gravel Truck Accident Sparks Safety Concerns on Delhi Roads

A truck carrying gravel collided with a tree in South Delhi after swerving to avoid a taxi, raising safety concerns. The incident highlights frequent traffic dangers. Earlier, a child died in a separate incident involving a tempo in Vasant Kunj. Police have arrested the driver involved.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 08:14 IST
Gravel Truck Accident Sparks Safety Concerns on Delhi Roads
Visual from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events on Monday, a truck transporting gravel from Rajasthan to Ghaziabad struck a roadside tree on Rao Tula Ram Marg, South Moti Bagh, South Delhi. The mishap occurred when a taxi, attempting to overtake, abruptly applied brakes, forcing the truck to swerve to avoid a major collision.

According to the truck driver, in an effort to minimize harm, especially to the taxi passengers, he maneuvered the truck into the tree. While the taxi suffered minimal damage and fled, this incident sheds light on ongoing safety concerns on Delhi's busy roads.

In a related case, a tragic accident in Vasant Kunj resulted in the death of a three-year-old. The child, hit by a Gramin Seva tempo, was pronounced dead upon arrival at Fortis Hospital. Authorities quickly arrested the driver, identified as Rohit, highlighting efforts to enforce road safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024