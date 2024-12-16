Surat Police Bust Counterfeit Currency Ring During Routine Check

In a significant breakthrough, Surat Police arrested three individuals on Saturday, confiscating counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 1,06,400 during a routine vehicle inspection. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Prakash Patel revealed that fake notes were deliberately enveloped within real currency of Rs 500 and Rs 200 denominations.

ACP Patel further disclosed that the criminals targeted individuals in Surat's bustling markets and other crowded areas. The arrests came as part of standard vehicle-checking operations, with the suspects reportedly procuring the counterfeit notes from Mumbai.

The apprehended individuals face charges of criminal conspiracy and cheating, as authorities intensify their search for additional leads. The investigation remains active, as police continue efforts to dismantle the counterfeit currency operation.

