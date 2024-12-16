Left Menu

Mary Jane Veloso's Homecoming: From Death Row to Hope

Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino sentenced to death in Indonesia for drug trafficking, is set to be transferred back to the Philippines. This decision comes after years of advocacy and legal battles, offering a chance at freedom or a new trial in her home country.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-12-2024 12:25 IST | Created: 16-12-2024 12:25 IST
Mary Jane Veloso's Homecoming: From Death Row to Hope

In a significant development, Indonesia is scheduled to transfer Mary Jane Veloso, a Filipino woman facing capital punishment for drug trafficking, back to her homeland in the early hours of Wednesday. This marks a turning point in her distressing legal saga.

According to a senior Indonesian official, the decision to allow Veloso's return to the Philippines follows extended legal negotiations and persistent appeals from Filipino authorities and advocacy groups. Her case has drawn widespread international attention and calls for clemency.

The transfer provides Veloso with a renewed possibility of liberty or a retrial in the Philippines, where her advocates hope to build a stronger case for her exoneration. This development is seen as a critical juncture in addressing justice-related issues for overseas Filipino workers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges for Advanced Nuclear Technologies

IAEA and nucleareurope Host Key Meeting to Tackle Supply Chain Challenges fo...

 Global
2
Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

Santner Shines with 76 as New Zealand Takes Early Lead

 Global
3
Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

Diplomatic Standoff: Urgent Appeals for Safe Passage in Venezuela

 Venezuela
4
Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacancy Plan

Judicial Surprise: Judge Reverses Retirement Decision to Defy Trump's Vacanc...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Adapting Host Labor Markets to Thrive Amid Refugee Inflows and Challenges

Transforming Ukraine's Land Valuation for Fairer Taxation and Economic Resilience

Simplifying Global Economic Forecasting: G3MOD for Central Banks and Policymakers

Why Inflation Creates a Tight Labor Market Without Raising Real Worker Incomes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024