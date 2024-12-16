Breathing in the Coal Belt: The Struggle for Clean Air in Sasolburg

In the heart of South Africa's coal belt, families like Mpho Putsoenyane's grapple with severe air pollution from Sasol's coal-to-liquid refinery. Her daughter, Hlompho, has faced life-threatening respiratory issues since birth, exacerbated by the area's toxic air.

The government's stringent emissions standards, intended to cleanse regions like Sasolburg, clash with industrial giants who claim cost burdens. Despite lobbying for looser regulations, Sasol and others remain in conflict with the environment department's emissions ceiling.

As exemptions are granted, health woes persist. For the Putsoenyane family, relocation isn't feasible. The air quality dilemma highlights tensions between preserving public health and safeguarding economic interests in coal-dependent regions.

