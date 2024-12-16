Defamation Battle: Satyendra Jain Takes Legal Action Against Bansuri Swaraj
A Delhi court has issued a notice to BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj following a defamation complaint by AAP leader Satyendra Jain. Jain claims Swaraj made defamatory remarks on TV, accusing him of corruption linked to an ED raid. The case is set for a hearing on December 20.
The Rouse Avenue court in Delhi has issued a notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament Bansuri Swaraj over a defamation complaint initiated by former minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendra Jain. Jain has leveled both criminal and civil defamation charges against Swaraj.
Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal has scheduled a hearing for December 20, requiring the counsel for Jain, Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, to file the necessary process fee to deliver the complaint copy to Swaraj. Advocate Bhardwaj participated via video conferencing, while Advocate Kaustubh Khanna appeared in person.
Jain alleges that on October 5, 2023, Swaraj made damaging statements about him during a television interview. These remarks were linked to an Enforcement Directorate raid on Jain's residence. Jain claims Swaraj's allegations of cash and gold recoveries were fabricated and aimed at maligning his reputation for political gain, further accusing her of branding him "Corrupt" and "Fraud." Jain insists the defamatory campaign has severely impacted his private and public life.
