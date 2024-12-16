Delhi High Court Recuses Itself from Raghav Chadha Bungalow Case
The Delhi High Court has recused itself from a case involving AAP leader Raghav Chadha. Chadha claims political targeting after his bungalow allotment was cancelled by the Rajya Sabha House Committee. The court found no legal basis for his stay at the property and will list the matter before another bench.
The Delhi High Court on Monday stepped back from hearing Aam Aadmi Party leader Raghav Chadha's petition that challenges the trial court's decision on his bungalow cancellation. Justice Rekha Palli directed to list the case before a suitable bench on December 18.
Chadha claimed he was being unfairly targeted due to his vocal opposition in Parliament, characterizing the actions as 'vendetta politics' by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat. Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi represented him in court.
The trial court previously ruled there was no legal ground for Chadha to stay in the government-allocated accommodation, effectively allowing the department to seek compensation. The Additional Session Judge emphasized that Chadha, as a licensee, cannot legally retain the Type-VII allocation without merit.
