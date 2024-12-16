RMC Switchgears Powers Ahead with Solar Plant Venture

RMC Switchgears Limited is embarking on an ambitious solar manufacturing project in Badodiya Village, Jaipur, aiming to amplify its renewable energy capabilities. With an annual capacity of 1 GWp for both solar modules and mounting structures, the new plant underscores RMC's dedication to growth and sustainability.

Located next to its current facility, the project requires a ₹100 crore investment, funded through a strategic blend of internal accruals, equity, and debt. RMC plans to operationalize the plant by July 2025, with commercial operations slated for August 2025. This move signifies RMC's disciplined financial approach and commitment to seamless integration.

RMC will execute the project through its subsidiary, RMC Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., increasing its stake to near 100%. This backward integration will reduce dependency on suppliers, enhance cost efficiency, and improve supply chain reliability, contributing to strong company growth in fiscal 2026.

