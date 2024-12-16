RMC Switchgears Powers Ahead with Solar Plant Venture
RMC Switchgears Limited announces a major solar manufacturing initiative in Jaipur, investing ₹100 crore to bolster renewable energy capabilities. By July 2025, it plans to integrate backwardly with a new 1 GWp solar module plant, reducing reliance on external suppliers and enhancing supply chain reliability.
- Country:
- India
RMC Switchgears Limited is embarking on an ambitious solar manufacturing project in Badodiya Village, Jaipur, aiming to amplify its renewable energy capabilities. With an annual capacity of 1 GWp for both solar modules and mounting structures, the new plant underscores RMC's dedication to growth and sustainability.
Located next to its current facility, the project requires a ₹100 crore investment, funded through a strategic blend of internal accruals, equity, and debt. RMC plans to operationalize the plant by July 2025, with commercial operations slated for August 2025. This move signifies RMC's disciplined financial approach and commitment to seamless integration.
RMC will execute the project through its subsidiary, RMC Green Energy Pvt. Ltd., increasing its stake to near 100%. This backward integration will reduce dependency on suppliers, enhance cost efficiency, and improve supply chain reliability, contributing to strong company growth in fiscal 2026.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Advancing Sustainability: Nature-Based Solutions Highlighted at Global Conference
Fueling Sustainability: Startups Demand Government Support
Promoting Sustainability: Minister Goyal's Call to Action
India's Proactive Fight Against Drought: Focus on Preparedness and Sustainability
Navigating the Future: Indian Navy Embraces Hydrogen Fuel for Sustainability